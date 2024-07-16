Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 16

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

ICICI Bank, Infosys Help Sensex, Nifty Extend Record Run

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 26.30 points, or 0.11%, higher at 24.613, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.10%, to close at 73,96.31.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India and Infosys led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Axis Bank weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,315 stocks rose, 1,411 declined and 151 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

