Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 16

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 26.30 points, or 0.11%, higher at 24.613, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.10%, to close at 73,96.31.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India and Infosys led the gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Axis Bank weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,315 stocks rose, 1,411 declined and 151 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay