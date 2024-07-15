Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 15

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 81.75 points or 0.33% higher at 24,583.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 145.52 points or 0.18% to close at 80,664.86.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, NTPC, ITC, and Bajaj Auto contributed to the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Grasim Industries, and Tata Steel weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Around 2,050 stocks advanced, 1,992 fell, and 126 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva