Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 15

Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 15 Jul 2024

Nifty, Sensex Ends At Record Closing High

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 81.75 points or 0.33% higher at 24,583.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 145.52 points or 0.18% to close at 80,664.86.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

The Gainers

State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, NTPC, ITC, and Bajaj Auto contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Grasim Industries, and Tata Steel weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Around 2,050 stocks advanced, 1,992 fell, and 126 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 11

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 10
Go To Homepage