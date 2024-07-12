Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 12

Here's how the stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:11 PM IST, 12 Jul 2024

Sensex, Nifty Register Longest Stretch Of Weekly Gains In Nearly Seven Months

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 186.20 points, or 0.77% higher at 24,502.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 622.00 points or 0.78% at 80,519.34.



The Gainers

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.



The Laggards

While those of ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. weighed the index.



Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,233 stocks declined, 1,700 advanced, and 103 remained unchanged.



