Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 12

Here's how the stock markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 186.20 points, or 0.77% higher at 24,502.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 622.00 points or 0.78% at 80,519.34.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
While those of ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. weighed the index.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,233 stocks declined, 1,700 advanced, and 103 remained unchanged.
