Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 11

Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 11 Jul 2024

Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 8.50 points, or 0.04% lower at 24,315.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 27.43 points, or 0.034% down at 79,897.34.

The Gainers

Shares of ITC Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., State Bank of India, and Coal India Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

While those of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed the Nifty.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,180 stocks advanced, 1,734 stocks declined, and 109 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

