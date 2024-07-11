Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 11

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 8.50 points, or 0.04% lower at 24,315.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 27.43 points, or 0.034% down at 79,897.34.
Shares of ITC Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., State Bank of India, and Coal India Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
While those of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed the Nifty.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,180 stocks advanced, 1,734 stocks declined, and 109 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
