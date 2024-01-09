Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 9

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 30.99 points, or 0.043% higher at 71,386.21, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 31.85 points, or 0.15% to close at 21,544.85.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,245 stocks gained, 1,601 stocks declined, while 98 remained unchanged on BSE.
