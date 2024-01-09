Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 9

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:28 PM IST, 09 Jan 2024

Sensex, Nifty End Near Day's Low

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 30.99 points, or 0.043% higher at 71,386.21, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 31.85 points, or 0.15% to close at 21,544.85.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,245 stocks gained, 1,601 stocks declined, while 98 remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro Announced; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Moto G34 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 8
Go To Homepage