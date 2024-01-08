Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 8

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the stock market fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198 points or 0.91% lower at 21,513.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 671 points or 0.93% to close at 71,355.22.
HCL Technologies, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel capped the downside.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services dragged the index lower.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,044 stocks declined, 1,927 advanced and 103 remained unchanged on the BSE.
