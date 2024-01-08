Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 8

Here's how the stock market fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:23 PM IST, 08 Jan 2024

Indices Close Lower As Banks, IT, FMCG Stocks Drag

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198 points or 0.91% lower at 21,513.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 671 points or 0.93% to close at 71,355.22.

The Gainers

HCL Technologies, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel capped the downside.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services dragged the index lower.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,044 stocks declined, 1,927 advanced and 103 remained unchanged on the BSE.

