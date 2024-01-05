Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 5

Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 05 Jan 2024

Sensex, Nifty Ends Higher For Second Straight Day

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.25%, or 178.58 points, higher at 72,026.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.24%, or 52.20 points, to end at 21,710.80.

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd contributed to the indices.

The Laggards

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, ITC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd weighed on the indices.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,227 stocks advanced, 1,607 declined, and 102 remained unchanged on the BSE.

