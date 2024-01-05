Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 5

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.25%, or 178.58 points, higher at 72,026.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.24%, or 52.20 points, to end at 21,710.80.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd contributed to the indices.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, ITC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,227 stocks advanced, 1,607 declined, and 102 remained unchanged on the BSE.
