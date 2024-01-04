Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 4

Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 04 Jan 2024

Nifty, Sensex Snap Two-Day Fall To End Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 141 points or 0.66% higher at 21,658.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 491 points or 0.69% to close at 71,847.57.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Axis Bank and NTPC contributed the most to the gains.

The Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement capped the upside.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,568 stocks advanced, 1,262 declined and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.

