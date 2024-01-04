Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 4

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 141 points or 0.66% higher at 21,658.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 491 points or 0.69% to close at 71,847.57.
HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Axis Bank and NTPC contributed the most to the gains.
Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement capped the upside.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,568 stocks advanced, 1,262 declined and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.
