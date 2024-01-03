Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 3

Here's how the stock market fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:21 PM IST, 03 Jan 2024

Indices End Lower For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 536 points or 0.75% to end at 71,356.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 149 points or 0.69% to close at 21,517.35.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Read full story here

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel weighed on the indices.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Gainers

ITC, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Adani Enterprises contributed the most to the gains.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,201 stocks advanced, 1,635 declined and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

Adani Stocks 

Photo Credit: Reuters

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 2

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 2

8 Movies And Web Series Releasing In January 2024 You Cannot Miss
Go To Homepage