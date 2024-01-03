Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 3

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the stock market fared on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex declined 536 points or 0.75% to end at 71,356.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 149 points or 0.69% to close at 21,517.35.
HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel weighed on the indices.
ITC, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Adani Enterprises contributed the most to the gains.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,201 stocks advanced, 1,635 declined and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.
