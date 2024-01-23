Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 23

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
Nifty 50 closed 333 points, or 1.54%, lower at 21,238.80, while Sensex fell 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, to end at 70,370.55.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. supported the index.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,987 stocks declined, 942 stocks rose, and 138 remained unchanged on BSE
