Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 23

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 23 Jan 2024

Nifty, Sensex Close At Lowest Level In Over A Month

Nifty 50 closed 333 points, or 1.54%, lower at 21,238.80, while Sensex fell 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, to end at 70,370.55.

The Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. supported the index.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,987 stocks declined, 942 stocks rose, and 138 remained unchanged on BSE

