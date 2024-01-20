Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 20

Here's how the markets fared on Saturday.

Updated On 04:24 PM IST, 20 Jan 2024

Stock Market Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 50.60 points, or 0.23%, lower at 21,571.80, while the Sensex fell 259.58 points, or 0.36%, to end at 71,423.65.

The Gainers

ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Coal India and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers on Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,060 stocks advanced, 1,752 declined, and 96 remained unchanged on the BSE.

