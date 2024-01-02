Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 2

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Indices Close Lower Amid Lack Of Fresh Cues

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 76 points, or 0.35%, lower at 21,665.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 380 points, or 0.53%, to end at 71,892.48.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and ITC cushioned the fall.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra contributed the most to the decline.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers as 1,991 stocks advanced, 1,812 declined and 126 remained unchanged on the BSE.

