Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 2

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 76 points, or 0.35%, lower at 21,665.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 380 points, or 0.53%, to end at 71,892.48.
Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and ITC cushioned the fall.
ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra contributed the most to the decline.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers as 1,991 stocks advanced, 1,812 declined and 126 remained unchanged on the BSE.
