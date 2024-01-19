Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 19

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Friday.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled 496.37 points or 0.70% higher at 71,683.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 160.15 points or 0.75% to end at 21,622.40.
ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, ITC Ltd, and Infosys Ltd contributed positively to the benchmark index.
HDFC Bank Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd, and Divi's Laboratories Ltd weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,473 stocks rose, 1,333 stocks decline, and 106 stocks remained unchanged.
