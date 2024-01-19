Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 19

Here's how the markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 19 Jan 2024

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak 

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 496.37 points or 0.70% higher at 71,683.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 160.15 points or 0.75% to end at 21,622.40.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

The Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, ITC Ltd, and Infosys Ltd contributed positively to the benchmark index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd, and Divi's Laboratories Ltd weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,473 stocks rose, 1,333 stocks decline, and 106 stocks remained unchanged.

Photo Credit: Canva

