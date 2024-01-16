Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 16

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the stock market fared on Tuesday as the benchmark indices snap a five-session winning streak.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 65 points or 0.29%, lower at 22,032.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 199 points or 0.27%, lower at 73,128.77.
HDFC Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Co., and Tata Steel contributed positively to the indices.
RIL, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and NTPC weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,506 stocks fell, 1,334 rose, and 89 remained unchanged on the BSE.
