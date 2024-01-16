Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 16

Here's how the stock market fared on Tuesday as the benchmark indices snap a five-session winning streak.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 16 Jan 2024

Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 65 points or 0.29%, lower at 22,032.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 199 points or 0.27%, lower at 73,128.77.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Co., and Tata Steel contributed positively to the indices.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Laggards

RIL, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and NTPC weighed on the indices.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,506 stocks fell, 1,334 rose, and 89 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 15

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 15

Oppo Reno 11 5G, Reno 11 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details
Go To Homepage