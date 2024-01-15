Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 15

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:14 PM IST, 15 Jan 2024

Nifty, Sensex End At Record Closing High For Second Day In A Row

Nifty 50 ended 0.93%, or 215.90, points higher at 22,110.45, while Sensex gained 1.05%, or 759.49, points to end at 73,327.94.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Technologies Ltd contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Bajaj Finance Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, and Hindalco Industries Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. As many as 2,102 stocks advanced, 1,843 declined, and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

