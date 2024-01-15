Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 15

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
Nifty 50 ended 0.93%, or 215.90, points higher at 22,110.45, while Sensex gained 1.05%, or 759.49, points to end at 73,327.94.
HDFC Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Technologies Ltd contributed to the Nifty 50.
Bajaj Finance Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, and Hindalco Industries Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. As many as 2,102 stocks advanced, 1,843 declined, and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.
