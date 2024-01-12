Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 12

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the stock market fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 261 points or 1.2% higher at 21,908, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 847 points or 1.18% to end at 72,568.45.
Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies contributed the most to the gains.
Shares of Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra capped the upside.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,111 stocks rose, 1,742 declined, and 89 remained unchanged on the BSE.
