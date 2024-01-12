Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 12

Here's how the stock market fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:23 PM IST, 12 Jan 2024

Indices Ends At Record Closing Highs

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 261 points or 1.2% higher at 21,908, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 847 points or 1.18% to end at 72,568.45.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies contributed the most to the gains.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Shares of Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra capped the upside.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,111 stocks rose, 1,742 declined, and 89 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Lakshadweep Tourism: All About The Gorgeous Minicoy Island

Top 11 Countries With Least Powerful Passports In 2024

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 11
Go To Homepage