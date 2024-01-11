Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 11

Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:34 PM IST, 11 Jan 2024

Indices Close Marginally Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 29 points, or 0.13%, higher at 21,647.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 64 points, or 0.09%, to end at 71,721.18.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Consultancy Services led the gains among the Nifty 50 constituents.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers, as 2,362 stocks rose, 1,468 stocks declined, and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top 10 Tallest Buildings In The World

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 10

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 10
Go To Homepage