Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 11

Here's how the stock market fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 29 points, or 0.13%, higher at 21,647.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 64 points, or 0.09%, to end at 71,721.18.
Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Consultancy Services led the gains among the Nifty 50 constituents.
Infosys, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers, as 2,362 stocks rose, 1,468 stocks declined, and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.
