Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 10

Nifty, Sensex close higher for second straight day led by Reliance.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed higher by 73.85 points, or 0.34%, at 21,618.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 271.50 points up, or 0.38%, at 71,657.71.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.
Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Power Grid Corp. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,092 stocks rose, 1,742 declined, and 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.
