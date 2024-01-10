Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 10

Nifty, Sensex close higher for second straight day led by Reliance.

Updated On 04:27 PM IST, 10 Jan 2024

Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains To Day Two

The NSE Nifty 50 closed higher by 73.85 points, or 0.34%, at 21,618.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 271.50 points up, or 0.38%, at 71,657.71.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Power Grid Corp. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,092 stocks rose, 1,742 declined, and 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.

