Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 1

Here's how the markets fared on the first trading session of the year.

Updated On 04:14 PM IST, 01 Jan 2024

Indices Start 2024 On Tepid Note

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 32 points or 0.04% higher at 72,271.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 11 points or 0.05% higher at 21,741.90.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ITC, Infosys, Nestle India, Adani Enterprises and ICICI Bank led the gains.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank weighed on the indices.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,524 stocks rose, 1,371 declined and 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.  

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

6 Places To Visit In And Near Mumbai On New Year's Eve

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 29

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 29
Go To Homepage