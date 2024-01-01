Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 1

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on the first trading session of the year.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled 32 points or 0.04% higher at 72,271.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 11 points or 0.05% higher at 21,741.90.
ITC, Infosys, Nestle India, Adani Enterprises and ICICI Bank led the gains.
HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,524 stocks rose, 1,371 declined and 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.
