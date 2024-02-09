Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 9

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 64.55 points or 0.3% higher at 21,782.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 167.06 points or 0.23% to close at 71,595.49.
ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Grasim Industries led the gains in the Nifty.
Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,322 stocks rose, 2,514 fell and 96 remained unchanged on the BSE.
