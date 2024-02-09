Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 9

Here's how the markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:23 PM IST, 09 Feb 2024

Indices Close Higher Amid Volatility

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 64.55 points or 0.3% higher at 21,782.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 167.06 points or 0.23% to close at 71,595.49.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Grasim Industries led the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,322 stocks rose, 2,514 fell and 96 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top 10 Most Valuable Firms In India; LIC Now At 5th

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 8

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 8
Go To Homepage