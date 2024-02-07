NDTV ProfitVisual StoriesStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 7
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 7

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

07 Feb 2024, 04:10 PM IST
(Source: Freepik)

Nifty, Sensex End Volatile Session Mixed

The Nifty 50 ended 1.10 points, or 0.01%, higher at 21,930.50, and the Sensex closed 34.09 points, or 0.05%, lower at 72,152.00.

(Source: Unsplash)

The Gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. added positively to the indices.

(Source: Freepik)

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. weighed on the indices.

(Source: Freepik)

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,261 stocks gained, 1,606 stocks fell, and 92 remained unchanged.

(Source: Canva)

