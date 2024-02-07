ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 7
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
Nifty, Sensex End Volatile Session Mixed
Nifty, Sensex End Volatile Session Mixed
The Nifty 50 ended 1.10 points, or 0.01%, higher at 21,930.50, and the Sensex closed 34.09 points, or 0.05%, lower at 72,152.00.
(Source: Unsplash)
The Gainers
Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. added positively to the indices.
(Source: Freepik)
The Laggards
Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. weighed on the indices.
(Source: Freepik)
Market Wrap
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,261 stocks gained, 1,606 stocks fell, and 92 remained unchanged.
(Source: Canva)
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT