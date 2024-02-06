Photo Credit: Freepik.com

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 6

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:38 PM IST, 06 Feb 2024

Nifty, Sensex Rebound

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 167.45 points up, or 0.77%, at 21,939.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 487.62 points, or 0.68%, to close at 72,219.04.

Photo Credit: Rawpixel on Freepik

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,354 stocks advanced, 1,504 declined, and 86 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Valentine's Week 2024: Here's The Full List Of Days

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 5

Top 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic Congestion In The World
Go To Homepage