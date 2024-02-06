Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 6

Photo Credit: Freepik.com
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 167.45 points up, or 0.77%, at 21,939.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 487.62 points, or 0.68%, to close at 72,219.04.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,354 stocks advanced, 1,504 declined, and 86 remained unchanged on the BSE.
