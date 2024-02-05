Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 5

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 05 Feb 2024

Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 82.10 points, or 0.38%, lower at 21,771.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 354.21 points down, or 0.49%, at 71,731.42.

The Gainers

Tata Motors Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. cushioned the fall.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and UPL Ltd. dragged the Nifty 50 lower.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers as 2,129 stocks fell, 1,820 stocks rose and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.

