Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 5

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 82.10 points, or 0.38%, lower at 21,771.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 354.21 points down, or 0.49%, at 71,731.42.
Tata Motors Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. cushioned the fall.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and UPL Ltd. dragged the Nifty 50 lower.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers as 2,129 stocks fell, 1,820 stocks rose and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.
