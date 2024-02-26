Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 26

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points or 0.41% lower at 22,122.05, and Sensex fell 352.66 points or 0.48% to end at 72,790.13
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd limited losses to the benchmark indices.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Airtel Ltd. dragged on the benchmark index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 2,262 stocks declined, 1,717 gained, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva