Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 26

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 26 Feb 2024

Nifty, Sensex Close Lower For Second Straight Day 

Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points or 0.41% lower at 22,122.05, and Sensex fell 352.66 points or 0.48% to end at 72,790.13

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd limited losses to the benchmark indices.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Airtel Ltd. dragged on the benchmark index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 2,262 stocks declined, 1,717 gained, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

7 Places To Visit In And Around Delhi This Weekend

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 23

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 23
Go To Homepage