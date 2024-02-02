Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 2

Photo Credit: Pexels
Benchmark indices end the Budget week higher.
Nifty closed 156.35 points or 0.72% higher at 21,853.80 while Sensex gained 440.34 points or 0.6% to end at 72,085.63.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. Of India Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. capped the upside.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,040 stocks rose, 1,805 declined, and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay