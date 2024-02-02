Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 2

Benchmark indices end the Budget week higher.

Nifty, Sensex Ends Budget Week Higher

Nifty closed 156.35 points or 0.72% higher at 21,853.80 while Sensex gained 440.34 points or 0.6% to end at 72,085.63.

The Gainers

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. Of India Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.

The Laggards

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. capped the upside.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,040 stocks rose, 1,805 declined, and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.

