Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 15

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 70.70 points, or 0.32%, higher at 21,910.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained up 227.55 points, or 0.32% to end at 72,050.38.
Photo Credit: Reuters
HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India and State Bank of India positively contributed to the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,353 stocks rose, 1,505 stocks declined, and 80 remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva