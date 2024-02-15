Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 15

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 15 Feb 2024

Nifty, Sensex Rise For Third Session

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 70.70 points, or 0.32%, higher at 21,910.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained up 227.55 points, or 0.32% to end at 72,050.38.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India and State Bank of India positively contributed to the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,353 stocks rose, 1,505 stocks declined, and 80 remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Moto G04 Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Variants And More

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 14

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 14
Go To Homepage