Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 14

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:03 PM IST, 14 Feb 2024

Sensex, Nifty End Higher For A Second Day

Nifty ended 106.80 points or 0.49% higher at 21,850.05 and the Sensex gained 277.98 points or 0.39% to close at 71,833.17.

The Gainers

Shares of State Bank of India, Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., contributed the most to the gains.

The Laggards

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd., capped the upside.

The Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,426 stocks rose, 1,425 stocks declined, and 87 remained unchanged on BSE.

