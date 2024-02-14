Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 14

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
Nifty ended 106.80 points or 0.49% higher at 21,850.05 and the Sensex gained 277.98 points or 0.39% to close at 71,833.17.
Shares of State Bank of India, Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., contributed the most to the gains.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd., capped the upside.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,426 stocks rose, 1,425 stocks declined, and 87 remained unchanged on BSE.
