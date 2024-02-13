Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 13

Photo Credit: Freepik.com
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 127.20 points, or 0.59%, higher at 21,743.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 482.70 points, or 0.68%, to close at 71,555.19.
Photo Credit: Rawpixel on Freepik
Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Grasim Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Titan Co. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 1,729 stocks fell, 2,127 stocks rose, and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik