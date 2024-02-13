Photo Credit: Freepik.com

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 13

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:31 PM IST, 13 Feb 2024

Nifty, Sensex Rebound After One-Day Fall

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 127.20 points, or 0.59%, higher at 21,743.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 482.70 points, or 0.68%, to close at 71,555.19.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Grasim Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Titan Co. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 1,729 stocks fell, 2,127 stocks rose, and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.

