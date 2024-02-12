Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 12

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:26 PM IST, 12 Feb 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 lost 166.45 points, or 0.76%, to close at 21,616.05 points and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 522.95 points, or 0.73%, lower at 71,072.55.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,993 stocks declined, 998 stocks advanced, and 88 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

More Stories

11 Unique Gift Ideas For Valentine's Day 2024

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 9

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 9
Go To Homepage