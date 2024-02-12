Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 12

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 lost 166.45 points, or 0.76%, to close at 21,616.05 points and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 522.95 points, or 0.73%, lower at 71,072.55.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,993 stocks declined, 998 stocks advanced, and 88 remained unchanged on the BSE.
