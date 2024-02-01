Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 1

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Here's how the markets fared after Budget 2024 announcement.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 36.05 points, or 0.17% lower at 21,689.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 106.81 points, or 0.15% to end at 71,645.30.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co. and UltraTech Cements Ltd. weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,020 stocks fell, 1,818 stocks rose, and 105 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik