Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 1

Here's how the markets fared after Budget 2024 announcement.

Updated On 04:21 PM IST, 01 Feb 2024

Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Budget-Day Session Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 36.05 points, or 0.17% lower at 21,689.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 106.81 points, or 0.15% to end at 71,645.30.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co. and UltraTech Cements Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,020 stocks fell, 1,818 stocks rose, and 105 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

