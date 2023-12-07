Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 7

Photo Credit: Reuters
Nifty ended 36.55 points, or 0.17% lower at 20,901.15, while Sensex closed 132.04 points, or 0.19% lower at 69,521.69.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Titan Co. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
While, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were weighing the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,153 stocks gained, 1,602 fell, and 123 were unchanged.
