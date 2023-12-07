Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 7

Nifty ended 36.55 points, or 0.17% lower at 20,901.15, while Sensex closed 132.04 points, or 0.19% lower at 69,521.69.

Updated On 04:31 PM IST, 07 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower After 7-Day Rally

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 36.55 points, or 0.17% lower at 20,901.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 132.04 points, or 0.19% lower at 69,521.69.

The Gainers

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Titan Co. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

While, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were weighing the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,153 stocks gained, 1,602 fell, and 123 were unchanged.

