Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 6

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 83 points, or 0.4% higher at 20,937.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 358 points, or 0.52% up at 69,653.73.
Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. Around 1,930 stocks advanced, 1,824 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.
