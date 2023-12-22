Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 22

The benchmark indices end this week lower after a seven-week rally.

Updated On 04:27 PM IST, 22 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 94 points or 0.44% higher at 21,349.40 and the Sensex was 242 points or 0.34% up at 71,106.96.

The Gainers

Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services contributed the most to the gains.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance Ltd., weighed on the indices.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,441 stocks rose, 1,322 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.

