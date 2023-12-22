Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 22

Photo Credit: Reuters
The benchmark indices end this week lower after a seven-week rally.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 94 points or 0.44% higher at 21,349.40 and the Sensex was 242 points or 0.34% up at 71,106.96.
Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services contributed the most to the gains.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance Ltd., weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,441 stocks rose, 1,322 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.
