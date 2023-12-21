Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 21

Photo Credit: Vijaye Sartape
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
The Nifty 50 settled 104.90 points, or 0.50% higher at 21, 255.05, while Sensex ended up 358.79 points, or 0.51% at 70,865.10.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. Of India, Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,659 stocks rose, 1,114 declined, and 123 stocks remained unchanged.
