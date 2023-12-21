Photo Credit: Vijaye Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 21

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:26 PM IST, 21 Dec 2023

Nifty Rebounds After Worst Sell Off In Ten Months

The Nifty 50 settled 104.90 points, or 0.50% higher at 21, 255.05, while Sensex ended up 358.79 points, or 0.51% at 70,865.10.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. Of India, Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,659 stocks rose, 1,114 declined, and 123 stocks remained unchanged.

