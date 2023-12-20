Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 20

Nifty Logs Biggest One-Day Fall In 10 Months

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 302.95 points, or 1.41% lower at 21,150.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 930.88 points, or 1.3% at 70,506.31, the lowest since Oct. 26.

Photo Credit: Unsplash