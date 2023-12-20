Photo Credit: Pexels)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 20

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:13 PM IST, 20 Dec 2023

Nifty Logs Biggest One-Day Fall In 10 Months

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 302.95 points, or 1.41% lower at 21,150.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 930.88 points, or 1.3% at 70,506.31, the lowest since Oct. 26.

The Gainers

Britannia Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Cipla Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were weighing the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers.

