Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 20

Photo Credit: Pexels)
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 302.95 points, or 1.41% lower at 21,150.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 930.88 points, or 1.3% at 70,506.31, the lowest since Oct. 26.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Britannia Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Cipla Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were weighing the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers.
Photo Credit: Canva