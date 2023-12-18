Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 18

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 18 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Session Rally

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 38 points or 0.18%, lower at 21,418.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 169 points or 0.24%, down at 71,315.09.

The Gainers

Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and HCL Technologies Ltd. led the gains.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Axis Bank, and Tech Mahindra weighed on the indices.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. As many as 2,176 stocks rose, 1,711 fell and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.

