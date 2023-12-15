Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 15

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The benchmark indices close higher for the seventh consecutive week.
The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 274 points or 1.29% to 21,456.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 970 points or 1.37% to close at 71,483.75.
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and HCL Technologies led the gains.
Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki were weighing on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. As many as 1,963 stocks advanced, 1,804 declined and 121 remained unchanged.
