Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 15

The benchmark indices close higher for the seventh consecutive week.

Updated On 05:33 PM IST, 15 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty Hit New Records

The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 274 points or 1.29% to 21,456.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 970 points or 1.37% to close at 71,483.75.

The Gainers

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and HCL Technologies led the gains. 

The Laggards

Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki were weighing on the indices. 

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. As many as 1,963 stocks advanced, 1,804 declined and 121 remained unchanged.

