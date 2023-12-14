Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 14

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the benchmark indices fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 was 256 points or 1.23%, higher at 21,182.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 930 points or 1.34%, up at 70,514.20.
Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Tata Consultancy Services contributed the most to the gains.
Power Grid Corp., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Nestle India, Cipla, and JSW Steel weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. As many as 2,064 stocks advanced, 1,703 declined and 125 were unchanged.
