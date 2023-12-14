Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 14

Here's how the benchmark indices fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:22 PM IST, 14 Dec 2023

Indices Close At Record High

The NSE Nifty 50 was 256 points or 1.23%, higher at 21,182.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 930 points or 1.34%, up at 70,514.20.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Tata Consultancy Services contributed the most to the gains.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Power Grid Corp., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Nestle India, Cipla, and JSW Steel weighed on the indices.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. As many as 2,064 stocks advanced, 1,703 declined and 125 were unchanged.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

More Stories

iQoo 12 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Variants And Other Details

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 13

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Dec. 13
Go To Homepage