Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 12

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 378 points, or 0.54% lower at 69,551.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 91 points or 0.43% at 20,906.40.

Updated On 04:22 PM IST, 12 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 378 points, or 0.54% lower at 69,551.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 91 points or 0.43% at 20,906.40.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. As many as 2,035 stocks declined, 1,753 advanced and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.

