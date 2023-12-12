Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 12

Photo Credit: Reuters
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 378 points, or 0.54% lower at 69,551.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 91 points or 0.43% at 20,906.40.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. As many as 2,035 stocks declined, 1,753 advanced and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.
