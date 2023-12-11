Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 11

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.93 points, or 0.15% higher at 69,928.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 27.70 points, or 0.13% at 20,997.10

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 11 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty Consolidate After Record Run

Both benchmark indices closed at record high levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.93 points, or 0.15% higher at 69,928.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 27.70 points, or 0.13% at 20,997.10.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Hindalco Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were weighing the index.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. As many as 2,392 stocks declined, 1,467 advanced and 176 remained unchanged.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 11

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 8

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Dec. 8
Go To Homepage