Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 11

Photo Credit: Pexels
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.93 points, or 0.15% higher at 69,928.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 27.70 points, or 0.13% at 20,997.10
Both benchmark indices closed at record high levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.93 points, or 0.15% higher at 69,928.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 27.70 points, or 0.13% at 20,997.10.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Hindalco Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Axis Bank Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were weighing the index.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. As many as 2,392 stocks declined, 1,467 advanced and 176 remained unchanged.
Photo Credit: Canva