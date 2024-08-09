Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 9

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 250.50 points or 1.04% higher at 24,367.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 819.69 points or 1.04% higher at 79,705.91.

Shares of Reliance Industries, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank led the gains of the Nifty.

HDFC Life Insurance, Bharat Petroleum, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries the gains.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,332 stocks rose, 1,571 fell and 103 remained unchanged on the BSE.
