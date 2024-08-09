Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 9

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:06 PM IST, 09 Aug 2024

Indices Log Second Straight Week Of Losses

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 250.50 points or 1.04% higher at 24,367.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 819.69 points or 1.04% higher at 79,705.91.

The Gainers

Shares of Reliance Industries, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank led the gains of the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Life Insurance, Bharat Petroleum, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries the gains.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,332 stocks rose, 1,571 fell and 103 remained unchanged on the BSE.

