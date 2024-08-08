Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 8

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:14 PM IST, 08 Aug 2024

Indices Close Lower Declines

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 180.50 points or 0.74%, lower at 24,177 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 581.79 points or 0.73%, lower at 78,886.22.

The Laggards

Shares of Infosys, RIL, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints pulled the Nifty lower.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life Insurance and ITC cushioned the fall.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,113 stocks declined, 1,787 rose and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

