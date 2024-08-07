Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 7

Here's how the stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:01 PM IST, 07 Aug 2024

Nifty, Sensex Rebound After Three-Day Slump

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34% higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11% at 79,468.01.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Larsen & Toubro, and Coal India contributed to the gain in the index.

The Laggards

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motor weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,988 stocks rose, 945 declined, and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.

