Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 7

Here's how the stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34% higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11% at 79,468.01.
HDFC Bank, Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Larsen & Toubro, and Coal India contributed to the gain in the index.
IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motor weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,988 stocks rose, 945 declined, and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.
