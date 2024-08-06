Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 6

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 03:55 PM IST, 06 Aug 2024

Indices End At Lowest In Over A Month

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points or 0.26% to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points or 0.21% down at 78,593.07.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read The Full Story

The Laggards

Shares of HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and JSW Steel cushioned the fall.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers as 2,428 stocks declined, 1,487 rose and 106 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 5

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 2

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 2
Go To Homepage