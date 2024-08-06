Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 6

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points or 0.26% to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points or 0.21% down at 78,593.07.
Shares of HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank dragged the Nifty the most.
Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and JSW Steel cushioned the fall.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers as 2,428 stocks declined, 1,487 rose and 106 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
