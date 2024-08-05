Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 5

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.
The Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points or 2.68% lower at 24,055.60, the lowest level since June 28. The Sensex ended 2.74% or 2,222.55 points lower at 78,759.40, the lowest level since June 26.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro weighed on the benchmark index.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, and HDFC Life Insurance contributed to the gains.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 3,408 stocks fell, 670 rose, and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva