Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 5

Sensex Slumps Over 2,000 Points, Nifty Down 3%

The Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points or 2.68% lower at 24,055.60, the lowest level since June 28. The Sensex ended 2.74% or 2,222.55 points lower at 78,759.40, the lowest level since June 26.

Photo Credit: Reuters