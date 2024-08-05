Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 5

Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 05 Aug 2024

Sensex Slumps Over 2,000 Points, Nifty Down 3% 

The Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points or 2.68% lower at 24,055.60, the lowest level since June 28. The Sensex ended 2.74% or 2,222.55 points lower at 78,759.40, the lowest level since June 26.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro weighed on the benchmark index.

The Gainers

Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, and HDFC Life Insurance contributed to the gains.

The Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 3,408 stocks fell, 670 rose, and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.

