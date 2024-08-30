Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 30

Here's how the markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 03:50 PM IST, 30 Aug 2024

Nifty Records Best Winning Streak Since Launch

The Nifty ended 0.40% or 100.55 points higher at 25,252.50 and the Sensex closed 0.28% or 231.16 points higher at 82,365.77.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

The Gainers

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains of Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, ITC, and Tech Mahindra weighed on the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,179 stocks rose, 1,751 stocks declined, and 114 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 30

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 29

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 29
Go To Homepage