Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 27

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 27 Aug 2024

Indices End Lacklustre Session Flat

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.15 points or 0.03% higher at 25,017.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 13.65 points or 0.02% up at 81,711.76.

The Gainers

Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and Bajaj Finance led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, HDFC Bank and Titan weighed on the index the most.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,154 stocks advanced, 1,803 declined and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.

