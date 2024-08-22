Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 22

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.
NSE Nifty 50 ended at 0.17% or 41.30 points higher at 24,811.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.18% or 147.89 points up at 81,053.19.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Grasim Industries, and Infosys contributed the most to Nifty's gains.
Photo Credit: Freepik
TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, and ONGC weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers as 2,462 stocks rose, 1,501 stocks declined, and 90 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva