Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 22

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 22 Aug 2024

Nifty Records Best Winning Streak In Three Months

NSE Nifty 50 ended at 0.17% or 41.30 points higher at 24,811.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.18% or 147.89 points up at 81,053.19.

The Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Grasim Industries, and Infosys contributed the most to Nifty's gains.

The Laggards

TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, and ONGC weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers as 2,462 stocks rose, 1,501 stocks declined, and 90 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

