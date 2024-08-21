Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 21

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 71.35 points or 0.29% higher at 24,770.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 102.44 points or 0.13% up at 80,905.30.
ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Tata Consultancy Services led the gains in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid weighed on the index the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,611 stocks rose, 1,340 declined and 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.
