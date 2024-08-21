Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 21

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 03:57 PM IST, 21 Aug 2024

Indices Close Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 71.35 points or 0.29% higher at 24,770.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 102.44 points or 0.13% up at 80,905.30.

The Gainers

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Tata Consultancy Services led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid weighed on the index the most.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,611 stocks rose, 1,340 declined and 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.

