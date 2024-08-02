Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 2

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:11 PM IST, 02 Aug 2024

Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points or 1.17% down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 885.60 points or 1.08% lower at 80,981.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Laggards

Larsen and Toubro, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti Suzuki India dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Divis Laboratories led the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,189 stocks declined, 1,726 advanced and 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

