Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 2

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points or 1.17% down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 885.60 points or 1.08% lower at 80,981.
Larsen and Toubro, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti Suzuki India dragged the Nifty the most.
Shares of HDFC Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Divis Laboratories led the gains in the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,189 stocks declined, 1,726 advanced and 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.
